Morehead City, NC

POLICE: Disabled tracking device leads to armed robbery arrest

WITN
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged with an armed robbery after police learned he had disabled his GPS tracking device. Morehead City police say the Jim Dandy on North 20th Street was held up just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. A man pointed a gun at the clerk while several customers were inside.

