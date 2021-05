Public security in Pittsburgh said a woman was attacked in a hit-and-run early Sunday. This happened at the intersection of Bennett and Tokai streets. Police officer Pittsburgh saw the speed of the car away from the area at around 1:40 am. I found a woman on the street and the doctor tried to help her before taking her to the hospital in danger. Shortly after the victim was found on the street, police chased the driver who rushed away from the intersection and arrested her. Police said she would be prosecuted.