Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz Magro Has Announced His Departure, Fans Rejoice!

By Nicola Barton
dailysoapdish.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJersey Shore fans are celebrating now that Ronnie Ortiz Magro will no longer be a part of the beloved MTV franchise. Ortiz Magro, who rose to fame with the likes of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Mike ‘The Situation‘ Sorrentino on Jersey Shore made the announcement himself on Thursday on his Instagram story, saying in part, “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show.”

