The Kenora Rotary Club and 901 Westside Restaurant & Catering are holding a special takeout dinner event this Monday (May 17) to raise funds for the Rotary Peace Park project. There are 4 dinner entrees to choose from, including a vegan black bean burger, all served with 901 skinny fries, and 2 desserts to choose from including a vegan dessert. All complete meals are only $20 each, for takeout only. Order by phoning 547-2901 or 407-1798 between 9AM and 3PM. Please place your orders by Saturday May 15. See the menu for all the tasty meal choices! — Ted B.