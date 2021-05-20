Tana Mongeau’s ‘Tana Con’ Organizer Speaks Out On Dr. Phil

Antin, whose Bravo celebrity hair stylist reality show aired for two seasons from 2004 to 2006, appeared Monday on "Bravo's Blasts from the Past" episode of Watch What Happens Live. Antin admitted that he had blowups off camera, telling Cohen "as you well know." "I don't think I'm ever not gonna be a hot head. I think you can attest to that," said Antin. "Those were the good old days." When Cohen asked if Antin had any regrets, Antin responded: "Probably fighting with you about that you said reality was starting to go more in the family direction. I said, 'I'm not having my family on and that's it' and you said, 'Okay, that's fine, then the show's over and that's it., I kinda regret that." Cohen responded: "Is that how it went?" to which Antin added: "That's kind of how it went, so I apologize for that now, Andy."