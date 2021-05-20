Tana Mongeau’s ‘Tana Con’ Organizer Speaks Out On Dr. Phil
If you’ve been around youtube in the past few years you’ll remember the fiasco that was Tana Con and how poorly it was organized and how people were standing for hours in the heat with no water, and Tana Mongeau allegedly made a killing off of all those “free” tickets that she was supposedly giving away and how everyone was supposed to get a free VIP pass and didn’t and how she almost got cancelled but was saved by Shane Dawson at the last minute, you know, back when he was likeable and before everyone remembered just how problematic he could be.dailysoapdish.com