Dunkin’ Donuts Iced Coffee Day
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - DUNKIN’ ANNOUNCES RETURN OF “ICED COFFEE DAY”. $1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold on May 26 to benefit Food Bank of Central New York. Dunkin’ is inviting Northern New York residents to enjoy a cool beverage while giving back to the community during its annual Iced Coffee Day. On Wednesday, May 26, $1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Northern New York will directly benefit Food Bank of Central New York.www.wwnytv.com