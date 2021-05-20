Michigan Eases COVID Capacity Restrictions for Restaurants, Ends Curfews on June 1

Rhode Island's governor said he is open to offering new incentives to get more of the population vaccinated. It comes as some other states -- and cities -- are trying a variety of methods: New Jersey is offering a free beer to residents 21 and over that get their first dose in the month of May. Maryland is offering $100 to state employees who get fully vaccinated. In Detroit, driving a neighbor to a vaccine site will get someone a $50 prepaid card.