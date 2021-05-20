Michigan Eases COVID Capacity Restrictions for Restaurants, Ends Curfews on June 1
Michigan restaurants can accommodate more guests starting June 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday, May 20. All indoor gatherings can proceed at 50 percent capacity no matter the size of the space, according to the new plan. There will be no restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Currently, restaurants offering indoor dining cannot exceed 50 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; the new rule would allow large restaurants to potentially serve more than 100 people indoors. The curfews for restaurants and bars forcing closures at 11 p.m. will also end.detroit.eater.com