newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Eases COVID Capacity Restrictions for Restaurants, Ends Curfews on June 1

By Monica Williams
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan restaurants can accommodate more guests starting June 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday, May 20. All indoor gatherings can proceed at 50 percent capacity no matter the size of the space, according to the new plan. There will be no restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Currently, restaurants offering indoor dining cannot exceed 50 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; the new rule would allow large restaurants to potentially serve more than 100 people indoors. The curfews for restaurants and bars forcing closures at 11 p.m. will also end.

detroit.eater.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Midland, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink#Regulations#Food Festivals#Minor League#Mdhhs#Michiganders#Occupancy Restrictions#Outdoor Capacity Limits#Closures#Outdoor Gatherings#Indoor Dining#Businesses#Bars#Labor Shortage Issues#Policies#July#June#Face Coverings#Graduation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Curfews
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Reopening plans and mask mandates, by state

As U.S. COVID-19 cases drop and vaccinations continue to climb, with 46 percent of the population partially vaccinated as of May 10, many states have eased pandemic restrictions. The New York Times compiled each state's reopening status and mask requirements. States that have lifted all restrictions on which businesses can...
Healthwkms.org

Beshear Eyes Easing All Capacity Restrictions By July

Gov. Andy Beshear said he will relax some of the state’s pandemic-related capacity restrictions in three weeks. Starting May 28, which marks the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, the state will increase capacity at all indoor and outdoor venues and businesses with under 1,000 people to 75%. The current limit is 60%. The increase will cover retail, hair salons, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, weddings and memorial services.
Public HealthThe Free Press

State COVID restrictions end May 28, mask mandate by July 1

By July 1 the mask-wearing mandate and other restrictions for public indoor spaces will be lifted, under a plan released by Gov. Tim Walz Thursday. The mask mandate could be lifted sooner depending on COVID-19 vaccination rates. The governor's plan rolls back remaining capacity restrictions on businesses and social activities...
Public Healthouttherecolorado.com

Metro-area counties to end capacity limits, other COVID-19 restrictions Sunday

Several metro-area counties are set to end COVID-19 restrictions Sunday, according to officials and existing health orders. Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield and Jefferson counties will all move to "level clear" Sunday, according to their current health orders, which expire after Saturday. Officials confident state will reach herd immunity in 'weeks...
HealthTurnto10.com

Should RI offer extra incentives to get vaccinated? Gov. McKee says he isn't against it

Rhode Island's governor said he is open to offering new incentives to get more of the population vaccinated. It comes as some other states -- and cities -- are trying a variety of methods: New Jersey is offering a free beer to residents 21 and over that get their first dose in the month of May. Maryland is offering $100 to state employees who get fully vaccinated. In Detroit, driving a neighbor to a vaccine site will get someone a $50 prepaid card.
Public HealthWashington Times

P.G. County to lift COVID restrictions, MoCo plans to ease rules

Maryland officials in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties are further relaxing coronavirus restrictions on businesses this week amid encouraging health trends. Prince George’s County lifted all capacity and distancing restrictions for all indoor and outdoor venues on Monday at 5 p.m. However, face masks are still mandated for indoor venues, public transportation and crowded outdoor venues such as concerts and ticketed sporting events for county residents.
Public HealthEffingham Radio

States Lift Mask Mandates Following CDC Announcement

States across the U.S. are lifting coronavirus mask mandates following new guidance from the CDC. The new guidelines announced yesterday says those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, with some exceptions. States including Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington began loosening their mask mandates following the announcement. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will sign executive orders ending a mask mandate that’s been in effect there since July.
Indiana Stateblockclubchicago.org

Indiana Moved Into More-Risky Tier Of Chicago’s Travel Order, But 8 Other States Deemed Safer

CHICAGO — Indiana is the only state being moved into the more-risky tier of Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order this week. Eight states and Washington, D.C., are being moved into the less-risky tier, meaning there’s not as much risk from COVID-19 for people who travel there — though officials recently said Chicagoans should still avoid non-essential travel.
Michigan StateMetroTimes

Former Michigan health director says Whitmer asked him to resign after they disagreed on reopening restaurants

Michigan's former director of Health and Humans Services told the Legislature Thursday that Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked for his resignation after they disagreed over reopening restaurants. Gordon was subpoenaed last week to testify before the House Oversight Committee because Republicans wanted to find out more about his $155,000 separation agreement...
Michigan StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Michigan

The U.S. has reported more than 32.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 4, 2021. More than 570,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

These Michigan businessmen own jet Whitmer took to see dad

We now know which businessmen Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may owe a favor after borrowing their jointly owned private jet to visit her ailing father in Florida during a Covid surge in March. The plane, according to the Detroit News, is co-owned by several prominent political donors:. The Nicholson family of...