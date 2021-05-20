Simone Biles prepares for one final Olympic ride

After much anticipation, the XXXII Olympic Games are kicking off in Tokyo this summer, which, obviously means that the entire world will be watching as Simone Biles makes her triumphant return to the gymnastics floor — not to mention the beam, bars, and vault. Such pressure and scrutiny might faze your average 24-year-old, but then again, Biles has never been average. The multiple gold medalist is preparing like any other elite-level athlete, with early morning gym sessions, long hours practicing her complicated moves, and taking care of her body and mind. Lately, however, her skin care regimen has become a central grounding force in her daily routine (although the cameras broadcasting her image to millions of viewers worldwide still doesn’t give her a moment’s pause).