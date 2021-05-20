University Credit Union renews multi-year sponsorship of student athletics at the University of Maine at Farmington
FARMINGTON – University Credit Union announced the renewal of a longstanding athletic sponsorship agreement with University of Maine at Farmington Athletics. The three-year agreement provides UMF Athletics with $15,000 in additional funding for venue improvements, equipment upgrades, special services/events and other activities not included in the department’s regular operating budget.bangordailynews.com