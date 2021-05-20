University Credit Union renews multi-year sponsorship of student athletics at the University of Maine at Farmington

Some of the strangest occurrences happen in my family, who live in southern Maine. Recently, my sister recounted this story to me: our fourteen-year-old cousin had texted her on the telephone, saying that he had gotten a new dog. My sister, wanting to see the dog, asked him to come over with it. When he arrived by auto (my uncle was driving), he opened the door and, instead of a dog, a mature chicken hobbled out! When she told me this, I could not help but burst into laughter. This astounding story made me recall something even crazier that happened at the Exchange Hotel in Farmington back in May of 1915.