Farmington, ME

University Credit Union renews multi-year sponsorship of student athletics at the University of Maine at Farmington

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMINGTON – University Credit Union announced the renewal of a longstanding athletic sponsorship agreement with University of Maine at Farmington Athletics. The three-year agreement provides UMF Athletics with $15,000 in additional funding for venue improvements, equipment upgrades, special services/events and other activities not included in the department’s regular operating budget.

