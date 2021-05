A stubborn sheriff and recent appeals court undermines state laws intended to ensure transparency in government and demands an immediate legislative response. Judge E. Bay Mitchell, in an opinion issued April 30 on behalf of a three-judge panel of the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals, determined the Open Records Act imposes no duty that requires public officials to receive or respond to requests by email. Public officials must "do nothing more" than make records available for inspection or copying, but access must be "prompt" and "reasonable."