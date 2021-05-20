Carrie Sullivan of Dayville School selected as Regional Teacher of the Year
DAYVILLE, OR – (Press Release provided by the Grant County Education Service District) The critical role of teachers has become especially evident as schools have responded to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential, making this a fitting opportunity to recognize the excellence of Regional Teachers of Year throughout the state!elkhornmediagroup.com