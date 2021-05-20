Carrie Sullivan of Dayville School selected as Regional Teacher of the Year

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.