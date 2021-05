Concrete is the most widely consumed manmade material on Earth, used across our built environment in buildings, roads, bridges and more. Portland cement, concrete's common binding agent, makes up just 10-15% of the material's mass but accounts for 80-90% of its emissions. Together, the scale at which it is used in the modern world and how emissions intensive it is to produce make cement a top source of climate pollution, responsible for about one-quarter of all industrial emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) and roughly 7-8% of global CO2 emissions.