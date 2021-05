Anita Rani presents a new series that’s a sort of twist on ITV’s Long Lost Family with Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, except here the searched-for person is not a relative but a complete stranger who came to the rescue in some of the biggest events in living memory. First up is Karl, who was a passenger on the first carriage of the Piccadilly Line London Underground train – one of the four targets of the 7/7 bombings of 2005. After the bomb exploded, Karl was comforted by a woman who held his hand in the smoke-filled carriage as he feared for his life – and he has been looking for this mystery woman ever since. Can Rani and the researchers help?