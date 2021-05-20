Trader Sam’s Reopening at Disneyland, What About Disney World?

We got some BIG news earlier this week about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel coming to Disney World!. While this immersive experience was initially scheduled to open in 2021, it was pushed back to 2022 — and we got tons of info about dining, a sneak peek at a SUPER cool lightsaber, and so much more. In fact, we got SO much news that it can all be just a little confusing! Which is why we’re here: to break down everything we know (so far!) about this hotel. Let’s get started!