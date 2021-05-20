newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

The MGM Grand’s Buffet Returns on May 26 With Breakfast, Lunch, and Brunch Options

By Susan Stapleton
Eater
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll hail the return of the buffet in Las Vegas. Just as Bacchanal Buffet reopens at Caesars Palace, the MGM Grand announces plans to reopen the MGM Grand Buffet on Wednesday, May 26, at 7 a.m. The MGM Grand’s buffet — closed since last year in March when the state...

vegas.eater.com
