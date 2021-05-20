The MGM Grand’s Buffet Returns on May 26 With Breakfast, Lunch, and Brunch Options

Click here for a complete list of the most unusual theme restaurants across America. Heart Attack Grill relishes controversy, and if you want to come to Vegas for the spectacle — well, this is it. Diners over 350 pounds eat free at this brash burger joint (they have to weigh in on an electronic cattle scale) and waitresses dressed as scantily clad nurses "prescribe" a diet of cholesterol-packed meals. You'll even have to suit up in a hospital gown before being served. We can't in good conscience recommend it, but the craziest menu item is the 4-pound Octuple Bypass Burger. You can also wash down your Flatliner Fries, cooked in lard, with a Butterfat Milkshake. (Looking for more over-the-top dining option in Sin City? Be sure to check out the 20 Bucket List Restaurants in Las Vegas.)