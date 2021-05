Spring's here, and -- for many of us -- that calls for a spring cleaning!. There's something about the changing of seasons from winter to spring that leads many of us to do a deep cleaning. We throw open the windows, air out the house, clear out the clutter and toss or sell whatever has been sitting around for the past year broken, unused or no longer needed. If there's little to get rid of, we might throw it in the garbage bin or take it to a thrift store or leave it at the end of the driveway with a "FREE" sign. If there's enough, we might set up a garage sale and try to make some money.