One game that I kind of forgot about with all the madness these past few months is none other than Mario Golf: Super Rush. The game is scheduled to release on June 25, and those of you in North America can preorder the game at GameStop. Doing so will net you an exclusive Mario Golf: Super Rush pin set, featuring Mario and Peach in their Golf attire. If you are not from the U.S. and are from the U.K., preordering from retailer GAME will allow you to receive a Mario Golf: Super Rush water bottle.