Samsung is only ditching Tizen for its smartwatches and not its TVs

By Arol Wright
xda-developers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s Tizen operating system took a wild turn. At Google I/O 2021, Google announced that the next update of Wear OS was made in collaboration with Samsung. This collaboration signified that Samsung would have a central role in developing the next version of Wear OS, bringing several of their services and features over, while also announcing that their upcoming smartwatches would no longer run Tizen but rather Wear OS from this point onwards. This led many people to think that Samsung was abandoning Tizen and merging it outright into Wear OS. The truth of the matter, however, is that Tizen is not only running on smartwatches. The company officially confirmed that, at least as of this moment, they will still use Tizen in its TVs.

