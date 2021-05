Pokemon cards mean a lot to collectors around the world, but one young fan was willing to part with his collection in order to save his puppy. According to NBC News 5 WCYB, eight-year-old Bryson Kliemann began selling his Pokemon cards by the side of the road after his puppy Bruce was diagnosed with a dog virus called parvo. His family couldn't afford the $700 treatment required, which prompted Bryson to spring into action. Bryson's mother Kimberly Woodruff was sent a picture of her son selling the cards while at school. She used that picture as part of a GoFundMe campaign for Bruce. The family set a goal of $800, but ended up with more than $1,900.