AT Journey Across 2016 – 2021 Days 15 – 17
After hiking down endless descents of boulder scrambling, weaving like a snake between every tree, the NOC finally appeared in the distance. The NOC is an outdoor center that has hiking specific items for sale. There are freeze dried foods, snacks, energy add ins for drinks and much more. While putting a load of laundry in, the restaurant across the street looked inviting. Smells of flame broiled burgers and chili permeated the air. Ordering burgers, fries with chili and vanilla or chocolate shakes filled the afternoon heavenly.thetrek.co