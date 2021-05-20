newsbreak-logo
Oneonta, NY

Step Back in Time: Friday, May 21, 2021

Daily Star
 23 hours ago

ONEONTA — Something’s brewing in Oneonta. It’s the equivalent of 1 million cups of coffee each week. B.K. Associates International has been roasting coffee for distribution to restaurants since December of 1991. “We’re Oneonta’s best-kept secret,” said B.K. investor Gene Bettiol. But the company is spilling the beans now as...

www.thedailystar.com
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Richfield Springs, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

BLOOD DRIVE – 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Richfield Springs Community Center, Walnut St., Richfield Springs. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. RABIES CLINIC – 2 – 5 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing. First come, first serve....
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

A Re-Cap of ‘This Week in Central New York’ (5/15)

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This past Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett,...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Around Oneonta: May 14, 2021

ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will sponsor “Pet Show and Tell,” a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, via Zoom. Participants will be encouraged to talk about their pets and share what they like best about them. The required registration is...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Street to be closed in Neahwa Park on Thursday

The city of Oneonta will repair a manhole on James Georgeson Avenue in Neahwa Park on Thursday, May 13. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m., according to a media release. James Georgeson Avenue will be closed from the road that goes to the large pavilion to Francis Marx Drive.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Guest Commentary: Creating a better 'normal' in post-COVID world

The affirmation that all of us must collaborate together in the fight against COVID rings both familiar and true. This mantra has guided the city of Oneonta and SUNY Oneonta in 2021. With the spring semester at its end, we believe our efforts have delivered results of which all of us can be proud. However, to truly mobilize as a force to beat back the pandemic and take on future challenges, colleges and the communities that host them must continue building effective, long-term partnerships.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Preview of May 15 ‘This Week in Central NY’ Radio Show

Each Saturday, our community affairs radio program "This Week in Central New York" provides three interviews with guests from Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties. This show airs on this Townsquare Media station in the tri-county area from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. This Saturday’s featured guests include:. Mitzi Sackett, Community...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMA...

YOU ARE INVITED TO JOIN AN AMAZING TEAM dedicated to Making Life Easier for our patients and families facing a serious illness. Helios Care has the following exciting career opportunities: RN Case Manager, FT Staff RN PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p The Registered Nurse provides skilled professional case management and nursing care to the patient/family/caregiver. Minimum Requirements: Current NYS RN Licensure with experience in Hospice/Home Care setting; Bachelor's degree preferred. One to two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Excellent computer and documentation skills. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) - PT/PD Every other weekend, Sat/Sun, 7a-7p This key direct care member of the inter-disciplinary group who provides skilled nursing care and various services for a patient as necessary to meet the patient s personal needs and to promote comfort. Minimum Requirements: Current Licensure. One - two years of recent acute care experience in an institutional setting. Outstanding Clinical Skills. Requirements for all positions: Possess strong understanding of hospice philosophy and issues of death/dying. Must demonstrate excellent observation, verbal and written communication and organization skills, problem-solving skills. Outstanding Customer Service and Phone Skills. Must be willing to travel in our service area. Competitive Salary. Excellent Benefits. Fulfilling Profession. Send resume/letter of intent to: Helios Care Attn: Zoe Aponte, Director of Human Resources 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 E-mail: hr@cahpc.org or fax: 607-433-3673. For more info visit our career center: www.helioscare.org EOE.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

City of the Hills

Oneonta will be closing Main Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 15, in celebration of SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College graduates. The street will be closed between Elm Street and Chestnut Street for the purpose of outdoor shopping and dining. Council to revisit mask ordinance. The Oneonta...
Otsego County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

Puppet theater to return to Oneonta

A puppet theater with local roots will perform an old time musical with a modern message in Oneonta on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15. The Catskill Puppet Theater, which has been around since the late 1970s, will be performing “The Villain’s Mustache,” which is described on their website as a “lively musical” and a “traditional old-time melodrama.”
Oneonta, NYPosted by
THE DAILY STAR

In Our Opinion: Best of luck in odd times, college grads

Congratulations, college graduates. As the saying goes: "May you live in interesting times." And boy, did you get "interesting." Your last year or so of college was anything but normal. In-person classes were limited, if not eliminated entirely. On-campus activities were curtailed, and so were many off-campus ones. Even commencement...