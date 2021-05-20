Pixel 6 may use Android 12’s audio-coupled haptics feature for ringtones

A major Pixel 6 Pro leak just dropped earlier today, and it essentially confirms the radical new design changes revealed by earlier leaks. Apart from the details visible in the renders, the latest leak doesn’t tell us much about what’s under the hood or what software features will be included. Of course, we’re expecting the Pixel 6 series to launch with Android 12 pre-installed, but Google is known for shipping a bunch of new software features with each new Pixel release. One of those new features may be audio-coupled haptics, a new API introduced in Android 12.