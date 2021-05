As we all know, according to Governor Walz’s plan, starting May 28 there will be no capacity or physical distancing limits. That means we will not have to limit the number of people participating in senior center activities based on government mandates. That also means more activities can re-sume since people will not have to stay six feet apart. The senior center Board of Directors decided that card games will resume on June 1st and here is the schedule for organized play: 500 – Wednesdays at 1 p.m.; Bridge – Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.; Cribbage – Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre – Fridays at 1 p.m.; Hand and Foot – Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Yahtzee will continue on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and bingo on Thursdays at 11 a.m.