Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has warned of what she described as a “crisis in democracy” across the globe.The issue should demand the attention of “every citizen” and will not be “easily solved”, she said in a discussion organised by the Chatham House think tank in London. Among the problems she identified were that, in the wake of the January attack on the capitol building in Washington DC, young people were now questioning whether democracy could produce results that are accepted not just by the majority but also by a vocal minority. She described the events of 6 January...