This Amazon-Favorite Crop Top Combines Multiple Summer Trends for Under $20
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There’s simply no denying that it’s crop top season. The popular fashion trend is everywhere this summer. From adorable ruffles to workout-ready tees, the crop top is a truly versatile item. If you’ve been eager to try a look approved by Gigi Hadid, or you’re in need of a perfect summer wardrobe item, there’s a popular crop top option that’s a hit with Amazon shoppers.people.com