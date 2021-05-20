This Amazon-Favorite Crop Top Combines Multiple Summer Trends for Under $20

Fashion trends dictate what will be in every retailer come that season, but it’s solely up to you, the consumer, to choose which trends you want to participate in. Maybe you’re eyeing that one-shoulder top all your favorite influencers are wearing or you’re saying ‘no thanks’ to adopting the string cutout look. With so many options out there, where does one start? To help you get a sense of what Summer 2021 trends people are actually shopping for, TZR spoke with Rent the Runway's Chief Merchant Officer Sarah Tam for some insights.