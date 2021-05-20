Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. Strongest near the beaches and along immediate coastline. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds this strong could cause blowing sand across roadways and beaches, blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highway 1.