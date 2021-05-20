newsbreak-logo
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

weather.gov
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; San Francisco; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. Strongest near the beaches and along immediate coastline. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds this strong could cause blowing sand across roadways and beaches, blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highway 1.

Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...
EnvironmentMarin Independent Journal

Weekend cool down in store for Marin

A cool down is working its way toward Marin this weekend, marking a stark contrast to last week’s “red-flag” fire weather warning, the National Weather Service said. A low pressure system, which is expected to carry patchy drizzle to the coastal communities early Saturday, is dropping temperatures across the county.