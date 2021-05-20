newsbreak-logo
Cell Phones

Man horrified by 'real' meaning of sad emoji - and it's not puppy eyes

By Paige Holland
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 hours ago

An iPhone user was left stunned when he discovered what the teary-eyed emoji really means.

Earlier this year, Louis Levanti came across a tweet by Twitter user Zach Silberberg which went viral after he revealed the strange connection the popular emoji has with Oliver Twist.

The tweet read: "Finding out that the keyboard shortcut for [the sad emoji] is 'please sir' ruined my day."

Louis reacted to the discovery on TikTok where he put the little-known iPhone shortcut to the test.

In a video, that has been viewed more than five million times, he raged: "I did not need to wake up to this tweet saying that is what you type to get that emoji!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddywl_0a5tZrNK00
Did you know this? (Image: louislevanti/TIKTOK)

"It f***ing can't be. Who the f*** at Apple is responsible for this?"

Since being posted, the video has racked up more than one million likes and almost 60,000 comments from stunned viewers.

One person said: "Tried it with Ma'am and it didn't work... smells toxic."

"Someone at Apple is about to get CANCELLED," wrote another person.

A third said: "Pretty sure it's a reference to Oliver Twist when he holds up his bowl and asks for more food, 'please sir may I have some more'... FOOD," but Louis isn't convinced as he replied saying: "I don't think emoji was being that clever, probably just a coincidence."

And one person admitted: "......... I thought it was puppy eyes."

Did you know this? What other odd emoji shortcuts do you know about? Let us know in the comments.

Do you have a story to share? We want to hear all about it. Email us at yourmirror@mirror.co.uk

