We have so many fond memories of the original Club Cool. What’s better than drinking unique Coca-Cola beverages from around the world?. Although you can still get some tasty Coca-Cola beverages at the Coca-Cola Store and Rooftop Beverage Bar in Disney Springs, we were pretty sad when Club Cool at EPCOT closed due to the massive transformation going on there. Recently, though, we got word that a “revitalized” Club Cool was on its way!