20th Century Studios’ “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” Heading Right to Amazon Prime

By Laughing Place Disney Newsdesk
laughingplace.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the article20th Century Studios’ musical feature film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will skip a theatrical release and go right to Amazon Prime, according to Deadline. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was slated for a U.S. theatrical release back in February before it was delayed. Now, the plan is to have the film...

www.laughingplace.com
