20th Century Studios’ “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” Heading Right to Amazon Prime

Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ will premiere directly on Amazon. Sony has reached an agreement with the platform to skip theaters and go streaming. The box office figures are improving around the world, as indicated by hits of the caliber of Godzilla vs. Kong. Despite the persistence of the pandemic, viewers are once again in the mood to go to the movies, although certain Hollywood majors still resist taking risks. This is, for example, the case of Sony Pictures. The company lacks a streaming service to send its releases to, such as HBO Max or Disney +, so a few weeks ago it signed a substantial agreement with Netflix so that this platform would be the one to show its films when the time comes. This agreement would not begin until 2022, but films such as the recent The Mitchells against the machines or the future have been unofficially folded into it.