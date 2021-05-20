Flathead Basin Commission meeting touches on increased watercraft traffic, legislative session’s AIS bills
ZOOMVILLE — It’s beginning to look like it’s going to be a record setting watercraft recreation season in Montana. Part of that increase can be attributed to COVID-19 restrictions relaxation unleashing of people’s pent up ‘gotta get out of the house, out of town’ feeling in search of pre-pandemic recreational normalcy. That has caused concern that the increased watercraft traffic will result in increased zebra and/or quagga mussel hitchhikers. And so far in the early watercraft season that is happening.www.charkoosta.com