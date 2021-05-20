Flathead Basin Commission meeting touches on increased watercraft traffic, legislative session’s AIS bills

For many years, our Boat and Water Safety Division deputies have partnered with local school districts and civic organizations to teach youth boat and water safety courses. We have partnered with our local school districts to teach the course in the classroom setting and on the water for a practical exercise in the boat. We don’t know the number of youth that have been through our training programs, but it is in the thousands. This training has proven to be effective while certifying the youth with their Boater Education Card, which allows for legal operation. Last year, due to COVID restrictions, we were not able to teach in the classroom. This was the first year we missed in many years of offering these programs. We are happy to report this year that many of these classes will continue through the school districts and organizations.