How Washington’s Economy Compares to Other States

On May 8, Colonial Pipeline Co.—the largest refined oil pipeline in the U.S.—experienced a major cyberattack that resulted in the shutdown of its 5,500 miles of gas pipelines, according to USA Today. While the pipelines run through 13 states—New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas—the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Administration (USDOT's FMCSA) issued a regional emergency declaration for those states, as well as Washington, D.C., Arkansas, Kentucky, New York, and Florida, which were also affected. But among those states, a handful of governors are particularly concerned of the impending gas shortages and have declared a state of emergency. Read on to find out which states are taking that precaution.