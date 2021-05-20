newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

How Washington’s Economy Compares to Other States

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves through the U.S. economy, tripling the monthly unemployment to nearly 15% and leading to a more than 30% quarterly decline in GDP -- by far the largest economic contraction in U.S. history. No corner of the country was untouched by the pandemic's economic consequences...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#U S Gdp#Gdp Growth#U S Gdp#Economic Output#Economic Contraction#The U S Census Bureau#Long Term Gdp Growth#Annual Gdp Chg#Five Year Economic Growth#Unemployment Rate#Annual Growth#U S History#Annual Employment Chg#Poverty#Household Income#Country#Industry#Industrial Diversity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Amazon
Related
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Richest and Poorest States

Incomes were on the rise in the United States ahead of the pandemic, according to the most recent available annual data from the Census Bureau. The typical American household earned $65,712 in 2019, about $3,000 more than the national median household income of $62,860 in 2018. Of course, incomes have fluctuated a great deal in […]
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth stimulus check news summary: Friday 14 May 2021

US stimulus checks live updates: Friday 14 May 2021. - Around 165m third stimulus checks distributed so far, according to IRS (full story) - Latest third-stimulus-check payment run includes 460,000 'plus-up' checks. - Legislation passed in NY protecting stimulus checks from debt collectors. - Automatic stimulus checks considered in Washington...
U.S. Politicsyournewsnet.com

Blue States Lose According to New US Census Data

The US census data released today is a victory for Republicans. Certain traditionally blue states go backwards with their seats in the US House. These details were revealed by US census data today. America has 332 million people, rounded up. The growth rate has slowed this time as opposed to...
Arizona StateWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
POTUSMSNBC

Why Trump could soon be ‘looking down the barrel of a federal indictment’

After a two-year legal battle, former White House Counsel Donald McGahn will answer questions about Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice. Meanwhile, Manhattan prosecutors are increasing the pressure on Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with a new subpoena. MSNBC Legal Contributor and trial attorney Katie Phang joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss former President Trump’s legal troubles.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

New stimulus check in the works? What we know about the 4th payment debate

Is Washington considering a fourth stimulus check? Since March, the IRS has made 165 million third stimulus payments and continues to send out weekly batches of checks. But some in Congress are already pushing for a fourth check, either in the form of another one-time check or as recurring payments. Others in Washington, however, say the money would be better spent elsewhere.
Energy IndustryWALA-TV FOX10

EPA allows states to sell gasoline usually blocked by pollution regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued an emergency fuel waiver to help potential shortages in the wake of the colonial pipeline cyberattack. The EPA is allowing certain states to sell gasoline that would usually be blocked due to pollution regulations. Twelve states -- including Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Virginia, the Carolinas and Tennessee -- will all be allowed to distribute this fuel from now until May 31.
Energy IndustryPosted by
GreenMatters

Worried About the Gas Shortage? What's Happening, Which States Are Affected, and More

There's truly never been a better time to be an avid bicyclist, bus commuter, or electric vehicle driver. One of the largest fuel pipelines in the U.S. called Colonial Pipeline was recently forced to shut down after a massive cyberattack that may have been connected to a Russian hacker organization. Six days later, it's finally restarting, but as a result, there are major fuel shortages in gas stations across the U.S.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Best Life

These 4 States Just Declared a State of Emergency Over the Gas Shortage

On May 8, Colonial Pipeline Co.—the largest refined oil pipeline in the U.S.—experienced a major cyberattack that resulted in the shutdown of its 5,500 miles of gas pipelines, according to USA Today. While the pipelines run through 13 states—New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas—the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Administration (USDOT's FMCSA) issued a regional emergency declaration for those states, as well as Washington, D.C., Arkansas, Kentucky, New York, and Florida, which were also affected. But among those states, a handful of governors are particularly concerned of the impending gas shortages and have declared a state of emergency. Read on to find out which states are taking that precaution.