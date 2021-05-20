newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

32 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Buffalo Has Changed

By Crowley
Posted by 
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Nothing stays the same. Whether we like it or not, change is inevitable; except from vending machines (there's always an exception that proves the rule). The other day my fiance' and I were driving to the Taste of Siam on Elmwood, and as we drove began talking about all the changes Buffalo has seen over the past few years. The building on Elmwood that houses Charlie the Butcher's used to be a parking lot. And right across the street where Panera Bread now takes up residence, used to be a Blockbuster Video. The changes are even starker when you start looking downtown.

961thebreeze.com
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps Street View#Google Streetview#Vending Machines#Western New York#Changed#Show Time#Parking Lots#Panera Bread#The Google Streetview Car#Pictures#Video#Phone Booths#Downtown#Things#Elmwood#Taste#Moments#San Dimas#Driving#Siam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Google
Related
Buffalo News

Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals. This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
RestaurantsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

WNY Restaurants Are Raising Chicken Wing Prices Again

There is another shortage that they've been warning us about for awhile. Now, we're going to start seeing it affect our wallets. According to a report from WIVB, there is a shortage of chicken wings in the US. That's going to raise the price for restaurants and of course that means, we are going to pay more.
Posted by
96.1 The Breeze

You Might See More Of These In The Road In WNY – Be Careful Not To Hit Them

The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking people to keep an eye out for turtles that might be in the road. You might see more of them this next month. That's what the DEC is asking motorists in New York State to do. They're reminding people that between the months of May and June many turtles can be seen crossing the road as they migrate to nesting areas. They say thousands of them are hit and killed and they're asking you to keep an eye out for them.