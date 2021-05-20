newsbreak-logo
Method Man, Shauna Garr Form Production Company Six AM (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 23 hours ago
Cliff “Method Man” Smith and his manager, Shauna Garr, have teamed to form the production company Six AM, An Entertainment Co., Variety has learned exclusively. Six AM will aim to produce a diverse range of content for untold points of view for audiences of all ages. The company will specialize in projects distributed via streaming, social media platforms ,and other relevant technologies alongside traditional television and theatrical releases.

