APENFT – The NFT Token You Can’t Afford To Miss Out On
APENFT will be launching NFT, a native token on May 20, 2021. It will be the first project to go live on the new and improved Huobi Prime. APENFT was born with the mission and purpose to register world-class artwork as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Its aim is to establish itself as the ARK Star Fund in the NFT world, building a bridge between renowned artists and the blockchain, while nurturing the growth of native crypto artists in the NFT space.dailyhodl.com