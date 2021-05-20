APENFT – The NFT Token You Can’t Afford To Miss Out On

The U.S. economy is supposed to be revving back up, but something keeps getting stuck in the gears. While isolated to a handful of sectors, product shortages of everything from wood to gasoline are becoming tougher to miss. A lot of these shortages—cars, phones, gaming consoles, even automated dog-washing booths (!)—have the same thing in common: They need semiconductor chips, which are themselves in short supply. Major tech companies believe the problem will persist for the next couple years; PlayStation 5s could be scarce through 2022. What caused the one supply chain shortage to rule them all, and how long will it last? Some answers, and some bad news.