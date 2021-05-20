newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

APENFT – The NFT Token You Can’t Afford To Miss Out On

By ChainWire
dailyhodl.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAPENFT will be launching NFT, a native token on May 20, 2021. It will be the first project to go live on the new and improved Huobi Prime. APENFT was born with the mission and purpose to register world-class artwork as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Its aim is to establish itself as the ARK Star Fund in the NFT world, building a bridge between renowned artists and the blockchain, while nurturing the growth of native crypto artists in the NFT space.

dailyhodl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Smart Contracts#The Ark Star Fund#Fidelity#Nomura#Sotheby#Bittorrent File System#Btfs#Eth#Trx#Btt#Jst#Sun#Win#Nft Defi#Erc721 Trc721#Apenft Apenft#Btc#Nft Token#Non Fungible Tokens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

If You Don't Buy Bitcoin, You Can't Be Rich

Undoubtedly, fiat millionaires will read the title of this article and laugh. Languishing in mansions with foundations of debt, materialism and the physical world of fiat rich people is deceptively luxurious. Assuredly, the great empires of Rome, Venice and Constantinople also had many rich people enjoying the various splendors of wealth.
House Rentnonpareilonline.com

If You Can’t Afford Rent, Should You Open A Loan To Pay It?

When you’re running low on cash and can’t afford your rent, you can feel uncertain about what to do. One solution to consider is a personal loan for rent. It can provide you with quick access to the cash you need to keep the roof over your head. However, this...
Video GamesSlate

The Reason You Still Can’t Find a New Car or PlayStation 5

The U.S. economy is supposed to be revving back up, but something keeps getting stuck in the gears. While isolated to a handful of sectors, product shortages of everything from wood to gasoline are becoming tougher to miss. A lot of these shortages—cars, phones, gaming consoles, even automated dog-washing booths (!)—have the same thing in common: They need semiconductor chips, which are themselves in short supply. Major tech companies believe the problem will persist for the next couple years; PlayStation 5s could be scarce through 2022. What caused the one supply chain shortage to rule them all, and how long will it last? Some answers, and some bad news.
Energy Industryfinchannel.com

What Happens When You Can’t Afford To Pay Your Electricity Meter

For those people that have a pre pay electricity meter in their home, it can sometimes be the case that they run out of available credit. Where this happens, you may have to contact your energy supplier directly to request that they add an emergency level of temporary credit to it or in some cases, this may automatically be added by the supplier themselves. This can happen with a pre pay meter because you are essentially repaying the debt of using their electricity before having paid for it.
TechnologyOpenView Blog

When Does Open Source Make Sense for a Business?

While discussing some of my philosophies on open source with a friend recently, they asked me a great question: “When does open source make sense for a business?”. That’s tough to answer. In many ways it’s a loaded question—depending on who you ask, you might get extremely strong opinions with widely varying rationales.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

eSIM: The technology mobile operators can’t afford to ignore any longer

The latest evolution in SIM technology, embedded SIM (eSIM) isn’t just another incremental upgrade. It comes with wide-reaching opportunities for MNOs and MVNOs to reposition themselves as modern, agile operators, and opens many avenues to new revenue streams and improved competitiveness. Advantages of the technology include savings in aftersales service...
Technologybeincrypto.com

Digital Authentication NFT Platform Launches Token on PancakeSwap

Digital authentication non-fungible token (NFT) platform Collectible has launched its COLLT token on PancakeSwap (CAKE). Collectible is a blockchain-powered project designed to create digital certification of ownership for luxury goods. The COLLT token enables users to purchase goods and services, as well as bid on auctions on Collectible. It can also be used to pay for transaction fees on the Collectible protocol.
Real Estatekenosha.com

You Won’t Believe What Your Home Could Sell for Right Now!

A licensed realtor since 2001, Pavlica has a passion for real estate and understands it is one of the biggest financial decisions that many of us will make. For 20 years, Pavlica has worked tirelessly to build strategies and processes that have successfully made her team the best realtors in Kenosha for years!
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Cryptocurrencies Under $2 That Could Be The Next Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has moved up so far, so fast that anyone starting to invest3 in cryptocurrencies is more or less forced to look at alternative plays. As of Friday May 7, BTC-USD was trading at $57,732, up 99.3% from $28,972 on Dec. 31, 2020. Many investors are considering other cryptocurrencies that might offer better upside and a cheaper absolute price.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

If You Lose Webull Buying Power for Crypto, This May Be Why

One of the most popular crypto trading apps right now is Webull. Similar to other mobile-app-based platforms, like eToro or Robinhood, Webull has become a lot more popular over the past year. Founded in 2017, Webull boasts more than 11 million registered users, with around 750,000 active daily. However, a lot of users have noticed that there are times they can’t purchase any crypto on the platform.
MarketsKXLY

3 Early Investing Moves You Can’t Afford to Skip

Investing is hands down the best way to grow your wealth over the long term, but it’s not for everyone. Even if you’re confident you’ve made some great stock selections, that doesn’t mean you’re ready for the risk that comes with tying up your savings in assets that experience rollercoaster ups and downs. Before you do that, you need to take care of some housekeeping so you won’t be forced to sell or move your money at an inopportune time.
Businesslivebitcoinnews.com

Square Will Not Be Purchasing Anymore BTC

Square – the payment firm owned and run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey – has announced that it will not be buying anymore bitcoin in the coming future. Square Says It Won’t Be Buying Anymore BTC Anytime Soon. Square is a huge company, not just for all the business it...
Marketsinvesting.com

Solana Provides Better Return On Investment Than Ethereum

Solana Provides Better Return On Investment Than Ethereum. SOL provides a better Return on Investment compared to ETH. Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko claims that ETH’s PoS is not good enough. Yakovenko came up with a big idea called Proof of History. However, SOL is not interested in competing with ETH.
House RentTimes and Democrat

If You Can’t Afford Rent, Should You Open A Loan To Pay It?

When you’re running low on cash and can’t afford your rent, you can feel uncertain about what to do. One solution to consider is a personal loan for rent. It can provide you with quick access to the cash you need to keep the roof over your head. However, this...