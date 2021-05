Once a television show manages to make it past the decade mark on air, even the most die hard fans will begin to wonder if they could soon be without their beloved series. So, it wasn't exactly a surprise when it was announced that The Big Bang Theory would wrap with Season 12 in 2019, but that doesn't mean that viewers who watched Penny, Leonard, Raj, Howard, Bernadette, Amy, and Sheldon for all those years were at all happy about losing the hit sitcom. This means that a lot of fans are very hopeful for a reunion, and star Kaley Cuoco has some good news for them.