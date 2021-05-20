“Hocus Pocus 2” is Coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022

The biopic has always been a popular genre in Hollywood, and in recent years have been frontrunners at award ceremonies. Always popular with the Academy Awards, the Oscar-bait pictures could be seen as the easy way of getting nominated. When executed well, a biopic can succeed across the board or at the very least there’s the assumption that they’ll bag themselves a few nominations. But for every successful biopic there is several poorly executed biopics that really missed the mark. Whether it was poor casting, bad writing or taking a little too much artistic license with the truth, here’s 10 of the worst biopics to have graced our screens.