newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“Hocus Pocus 2” is Coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022

By Laughing Place Disney Newsdesk
laughingplace.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ has announced that the sequel to Hocus Pocus will be coming in Fall 2022 with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles. In celebration of National Streaming Day, Disney+ announced that Hocus Pocus 2 will be coming to the streaming service in Fall 2022. Bette...

www.laughingplace.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Ortega
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Mick Garris
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus 2#Disney World#Disney Characters#Sanderson Sisters#Film Characters#Disney Investor Day#Fall#Wicked#Bettemidler#Delicious Characters#Pic#Producer Lynn Harris#Production#Director Anne Fletcher#National Streaming Day#Bettemidler#Salem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesScreenrant.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Update Expected This Week

Adam Shankman took to Instagram to tease some upcoming news about the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. Little is known about the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, as very little updates have come out about the film since its initial announcement. Disney first confirmed Hocus Pocus 2 was in development in December. Although the original Hocus Pocus was released to middling critical reception and a low box office take upon its release, it slowly became a cult classic over the years and has since become a Halloween staple.
MoviesMovieWeb

Maya Rudolph Is Ready to Have the Most Fun Playing a Disney Villain in Disenchanted

Two-time Primetime Emmy winner and Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph has broken her silence over playing the villain in upcoming Disney sequel Disenchanted. The actress and comedian revealed that, had she been asked earlier in her career, she may not have considered signing up to play a bad guy, but now she cannot wait to relish in the pantomime villainy.
MoviesComing Soon!

Disney Confirms Disenchanted Cast, Posts First Set Photo

Disney released the first set photo and cast details from Disenchanted with Amy Adams and director Adam Shankman posing together showing that production has begun. The Enchanted sequel will release on Disney+ at a yet-to-be-announced date. Check out the first Disenchanted set photo below:. Patrick Dempsey also got in on...
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series:
Traveldapsmagic.com

New Disney After Hours BOO BASH Coming to Magic Kingdom This Fall

Walt Disney World announced a new after hours ticket event called BOO BASH at Magic Kingdom. The event will take the place of the Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Parties but will still have many of the same great experiences. The events will be select nights from August 10 – October 31, and 9 pm – 12 am or 9:30 pm – 12:30 am depending on the night. Guests with tickets can enter the park at 7 pm.
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
MoviesVanity Fair

The Woman in the Window Had a Particularly Rocky Road to Netflix

Reshoots. Deception. COVID-19. Here are all the problems that befell Amy Adams’s woman and her window before the film’s eventual Netflix release. While every film had it tough over the last year, The Woman in the Window—adapted from A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel—has had a particularly difficult time making it from page to screen. Plagued by reshoots, fraud scandals, and various setbacks from its very inception, the psychological thriller has had a long and arduous journey to Netflix, where it will finally be ready to be consumed by the masses on Friday, May 14.
MoviesNew York Post

Harrison Ford’s ‘GTFO’ magic trick resurfaces after Oscars cameo

Indiana Jones has officially had his mind blown. “Get the f—k out of my house,” demanded a dumbfounded Harrison Ford, 78, in reaction to an astonishingly juicy card trick executed by magic master David Blaine, 48. Social media excavators recently exhumed a clip of the Golden Globe winner guest-starring on...
Movieslistverse.com

Top 10 Biopics That Got It Completely Wrong

The biopic has always been a popular genre in Hollywood, and in recent years have been frontrunners at award ceremonies. Always popular with the Academy Awards, the Oscar-bait pictures could be seen as the easy way of getting nominated. When executed well, a biopic can succeed across the board or at the very least there’s the assumption that they’ll bag themselves a few nominations. But for every successful biopic there is several poorly executed biopics that really missed the mark. Whether it was poor casting, bad writing or taking a little too much artistic license with the truth, here’s 10 of the worst biopics to have graced our screens.
MoviesCNN

Ready to head to the movie theater? Here's what to see this weekend

(CNN) — Are you vaxed and ready to get back to the movie theater -- or not quite yet?. Along with my CNN colleagues Chloe Melas and Frank Pallotta, I recently joined Brian Stelter on his "Reliable Sources" podcast to discuss Hollywood post-pandemic, and the topic of going to the movies came up.
Moviesweisradio.com

‘Bridesmaids’ Turns 10: Five Fascinating Facts

Ten years ago Thursday – May 13, 2011 – Bridesmaids hit movie theaters and changed the way Hollywood looked at female-led comedies. Here are Five Fascinating Facts about Bridesmaids!. 5. Bridesmaids was written by Kristen Wiig and her longtime friend, Annie Mumolo. They wrote it after Judd Apatow, who cast...
TV Showspiratesandprincesses.net

Five Forgotten Disney Films Worth A Watch

Disney Plus is a big Streaming Service with plenty of Classic Films and TV Shows to watch. Sure you can watch classics like The Little Mermaid, Winnie the Pooh and Cinderella. Or some more “underrated films” like Atlantis, The Rocketeer and Treasure Planet, but if you explore deep enough into the list of films Disney has released, be it on their streaming service or home video releases, you can actually find some stuff worth watching. Including the five examples I’m going to give you today.