TRGC To Unlock Blockchain’s Immense Opportunities for Global Investors

After four years, the TRGC fund will open its doors to outside investors during this period of explosive growth in blockchain and DeFi. The increasing acceptance of Bitcoin as an asset class during the past year has encouraged many of the world’s largest financial institutions and companies to pour into cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology investments. Even BNY Mellon, the oldest bank in the US, recently unveiled plans to provide an integrated service for digital assets, marking a notable change in the way that the long-standing financial stalwart approaches the cryptocurrency space.