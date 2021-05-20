newsbreak-logo
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

By Sarah Grochowski
langleyadvancetimes.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCruise ships bound for Alaska this summer might soon be bypassing B.C., that is until federal travel restrictions ease up in Canada. The U.S. Senate passed a bill on May 13, The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, to allow ships to travel directly between the State of Washington and Alaska. If...

