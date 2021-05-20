newsbreak-logo
Eagles’ Lane Johnson gives update on his status following ankle surgery

By Mike Kaye
NJ.com
NJ.com
 21 hours ago
Lane Johnson hasn’t missed a beat during the Eagles’ first week back at the NovaCare Complex. Sign up for Eagles Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. Johnson, who underwent tight-rope ankle surgery this past winter, has been fully cleared to participate in...

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

