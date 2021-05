Epic Games would love for you to believe it’s just one “Little Guy” trying to stick it to the Goliaths over at Apple for the Big Tech company’s monopolistic hold on the industry. To the Fortnite maker’s credit, Apple definitely fits that bill... but don’t for a moment buy into the idea that Epic won’t sue you into oblivion for its own perceived slights. Take the lawsuit filed this past Friday against the China-based smart glasses developer, Nreal, for purported trademark infringement. According to Epic Games, it’s “no coincidence” that the company’s name resembles its Unreal Engine moniker, and it hopes a judge will agree. If successful, Epic hopes to be awarded both damages, as well as prevent Nreal from securing a trademark in the U.S.