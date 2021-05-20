ESPN+ Shares Trailer for Upcoming “Peyton’s Places” Franchise Expansions

Fans of the Overwatch League are enjoying some of the best Overwatch played yet in this 2021 season. Of course, alongside these incredible matches and games comes the memorabilia, and the merchandise. UpperDeck, a trading card company that the Overwatch community has embraced for the past two years, has firmly planted their roots in this League. From player cards, to autographs, to allowing fans to create their own moments at the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals, UpperDeck has been providing Overwatch League fans one of a kind merchandise in the form of cards.