ESPN+ Shares Trailer for Upcoming “Peyton’s Places” Franchise Expansions
Peyton’s Places, which wrapped its second season in March, will return for a third season on ESPN+. Additionally stars from a variety of sports, including Abby Wambach, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Vince Carter and Eli Manning, take on Peyton’s signature show to bring fans the people and places that make their sport what it is today. Abby’s Places will take a look at soccer; David Ortiz will host Big Papi’s Places about baseball; Rowdy’s Places will give viewers a look at combat sports; Vince’s Places will cover basketball; and Eli’s Places will explore the world of college football.www.laughingplace.com