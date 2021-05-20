newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Uzo Aduba is in charge in new season of HBO’s ‘In Treatment’

By Editorials
chicagocrusader.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew season starts right toward end of “Mental Health Awareness Month”. “In Treatment” returns to HBO on May 23 for a fourth season starring Uzo Aduba as therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor. It’s been ten years since the end of Season 3, and the reimagining of “In Treatment” is set in present day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Taylor (Brooke), played by Aduba, to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. This is the first season for “In Treatment” that uses a Black, female therapist as the lead, as well as moving from New York to Los Angeles. This was addressed during a panel of the CTAM Television Critics Association Press Tour, in which I participated a few months ago.

chicagocrusader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Taylor
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Joel Kinnaman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Mental Health#In Treatment#Black People#Hbo#Show Time#National Television#Drudge#Nami#Los Angeles#Therapy#Color#Prison#Complications#Feeling#Lead#Englewood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘In Treatment’ Trailer: Uzo Aduba Plays Therapist To A Reimagined Version Of HBO’s Hit Therapy Drama

As we’ve said in the past, “In Treatment” might not have been revered as it should be, but the HBO drama was extremely underrated and was a nice dramatic ballast to some of the more melodramatic and campy shows that were on HBO at the time (“True Blood“), etc. The series, about a therapist who sees patients, essentially and talks them through their problems also launched the career of Mia Wasikowska and reminded us again just how good Gabriel Byrne was/is (Melissa George was outstanding on the show too, but she’s seemingly only now returning from a hiatus from acting). Well, after a long time off, the Emmy-winning drama series IN TREATMENT will return for its fourth season on Sunday May 23 at 9pm ET.
Celebritieswclk.com

#UPFRONT with Uzo Aduba, Early Walker and Ronda Racha Penrice (AUDIO)

Check out this week's edition of UPFRONT Inside the Entertainment Industry. It features Emmy Award winning actress Uzo Aduba, Early Walker from A&E's Hustle & Tow and film critic and author Ronda Racha Penrice. Uzu Aduba is taking her career to new heights in the Emmy-winning HBO series, In Treatment....
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Uzo Aduba’s Meynon Media Hires Dan DeNicola as Head of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Uzo Aduba’s production company, Meynon Media, has hired Dan DeNicola has senior vice president and head of development, Variety has learned exclusively. News of the hiring comes around two months after it was announced that Aduba had signed a multi-year producing deal with CBS Studios. In his new role, DeNicola will oversee the development of all TV and film projects for Meynon Media, including drama, comedy, and unscripted.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Uzo Aduba Makes 'In Treatment' a Striking Story of Falling Apart: TV Review

The HBO series about therapy drops multiple episodes per week. (In its first two seasons, starring Gabriel Byrne as the central therapist, that number was five; Byrne’s final season and the new, Uzo Aduba-led installment keep it to a relatively sensible four.) It features chunky, occasionally hard-to-swallow language, a reminder that the therapeutic process is one in which the patient grapples towards the truth, and that said grappling can be painfully laborious. And it asks the viewer to do something complicated — extrapolate nuanced truths about a doctor from their interactions with their patients — with some very simple tools. Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Lawrence sees three people, each broadly drawn personality types built around fairly rudimentary “twists.” They present one way, and we quickly and easily see that they’re really something else. They’re often, in fact, the opposite of how they seem!
Mental HealthTVGuide.com

In Treatment Review: HBO's Revival Is a Quiet and Critical Examination of Our Own Humanity

Amid a cultural reckoning, pandemic, and declining mental health, it's quite felicitous that HBO revived its previously stalemated series, In Treatment, in which a therapist encourages sit-downs with clients to ask, well, how are they really doing -- with everything. But now in its fourth season -- more than 10 years after its third -- and helmed by new co-showrunners Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen, its most compelling self-confrontations are the ones its therapist is forced to have.
CelebritiesTime

Uzo Aduba Is Ready to Talk About Therapy

There are a few words, Uzo Aduba points out, that we tend to whisper. Therapy is one of them. Saying it out loud is more than part of the job for the actor, who’s preparing for the May 23 premiere of her latest show: a new installment of HBO’s 2008–2010 hit drama In Treatment, in which she stars as the psychologist to a rotating cast of patients.
TV & VideosKEDM

New HBO Documentary Dives Into Opioid Crisis

A new HBO documentary called “Crime of the Century” traces the origins of the ongoing opioid epidemic to the unethical practices of U.S. drugmakers. The documentary comes amid new litigation, as 24 states fight the Sackler family’s attempt to seek immunity for their role in fueling the crisis. NPR TV...
MinoritiesDecider

John Oliver Recruits Leslie Jones, Uzo Aduba and Craig Robinson for Black Hair Segment on ‘Last Week Tonight’

John Oliver Rips Biden Over Refugee Crisis: "Pick up a F***ing Pen and Do the Right Thing!" John Oliver‘s show last night tackled a topic he’ll readily admit he’s not qualified to discuss, but luckily, the late night host had some special guests to help him on Last Week Tonight. During a segment on Black hair, Oliver welcomed Leslie Jones, Craig Robinson and Uzo Aduba to help him — “a white guy on TV” — educate his viewers. “I’m not the ideal person to talk about Black hair,” Oliver said. “I look like I still go to an old-timey barber named Valentino and ask for ‘the tidy Liza Minelli,'” he joked, per The Wrap.
TV SeriesTVLine

Solos: Uzo Aduba, Anthony Mackie and More Learn the Joys of Being Alone in Amazon Anthology Trailer — Watch

Amazon is taking self-quarantine to a whole ‘nother level in the newly released trailer for its anthology series Solos. Spanning seven episodes, Solos “explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human,” per the official description. Told through character-driven stories set in the present and future, the show contends that “even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”
EntertainmentPlaybill

Victor Garber, Eugene Levy, Uzo Aduba, Andrea Martin, More Share

Conceived and directed by the late John-Michael Tebelak with music and new lyrics by Oscar and Grammy winner Stephen Schwartz, Godspell—a hip musical re-telling of the New Testament's Gospel of Matthew—made its New York City premiere May 17, 1971 at the Cherry Lane Theatre, subsequently moving to the Promenade later that year. The show was an Off-Broadway smash, spawning the hit song "Day by Day" and eventually transferring to Broadway, where it opened at the Broadhurst Theatre June 22, 1976. Godspell, which received a Tony nomination for Best Original Score, would eventually play both the Plymouth and Ambassador theatres before closing September 4, 1977, after 527 regular performances.
Dutchess County, NYTimes Union

New HBO Max series to film in Dutchess County

A new HBO Max comedy-drama series produced by Mindy Kaling from television’s “The Office” will begin shooting in Dutchess County later this spring, adding another production to the region's expanding multi-million-dollar film and television industry. Kaling, who also starred in TV’s “The Mindy Project,” is asking Hudson Valley residents to...
Real EstatePosted by
Dirt

YouTuber Safiya Nygaard Sells East Coast-Style L.A. Home to Uzo Aduba

Is the so-called “California exodus” real or just a myth? Much has been by proponents of the alleged phenomenon, who believe that droves of hardworking Californians are leaving in favor of more tax-friendly states, or less populous states, depending on whom you ask. But in any case, L.A. real estate prices remain at an all-time high, with supply near a correspondingly all-time low. So when Safiya Nygaard put her Studio City home of barely a year up for grabs, she didn’t have any trouble getting $3.1 million for the place, about $200,000 more than she paid in late 2019 — despite zero renovations.