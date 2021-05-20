Variety and Sony Pictures Television Launch Virtual FYC House
Variety and Sony Pictures Television will host a monthlong immersive experience, the Variety/Sony Pictures Television Virtual FYC House, aimed to capture the attention of TV awards voters. The interactive, 3D experience kicks off with a special preview night for a select audience and then will open to a wider audience on May 27 through June 28. The virtual event features original content, keynote conversations and panels with top contending talent from the studio. Registration entitles users to a monthlong VIP pass to visit the house throughout the month.variety.com