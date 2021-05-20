newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Variety and Sony Pictures Television Launch Virtual FYC House

By William Earl
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Variety and Sony Pictures Television will host a monthlong immersive experience, the Variety/Sony Pictures Television Virtual FYC House, aimed to capture the attention of TV awards voters. The interactive, 3D experience kicks off with a special preview night for a select audience and then will open to a wider audience on May 27 through June 28. The virtual event features original content, keynote conversations and panels with top contending talent from the studio. Registration entitles users to a monthlong VIP pass to visit the house throughout the month.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Henggeler
Person
Laz Alonso
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
William Zabka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fyc#Sony Pictures Tv#Sony Television#Sony Tv#Sony Corporation#Original Programming#Mother S Milk#Shark Tank#Tv Awards Voters#Original Content#Costume Designer#Executive Producer Writer#Casting Directors#Keynote Conversations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Quiver Distribution Nabs ‘The Exchange,’ Comedy Starring Justin Hartley and Avan Jogia (EXCLUSIVE)

Quiver Distribution has acquired U.S. rights to “The Exchange,” a new comedy from the co-creator of “Borat” and “Bruno.”. Directed by Dan Mazer, an Oscar nominee for writing the “Borat” movies and the maker of “Dirty Grandpa,” the film follows a socially awkward but highly enterprising teenager who decides to acquire a “mail-order best friend.” While he hopes to find a sophisticated exchange student from France, he instead ends up importing his personal nightmare, a cologne-soaked, chain-smoking, sex-crazed guy, who quickly becomes a community hero. The movie stars Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”), Avan Jogia (“Zombieland: Double Tap”), Jennifer Irwin (“Bad Teacher”) and Ed Oxenbould (“Wildlife”). Emmy Award-winner Tim Long (“The Simpsons”) penned the script.
MoviesTVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch This Week: Tina Fey's Girls5eva, Mythic Quest Season 2

Metamorphosis and change are the themes of this week's picks. If you're into the eccentric heroes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow dealing with a new alien invasion, the reunion of a fictional 2000s girl group in Tina Fey's Girls5eva, a new crop of super-powered heroes in the new Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy, or perhaps push for trans visibility in the final season of FX's Pose, this week has something for you.
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics Sets Summer Release Dates For ‘The Real Leonardo’, ‘I Carry You With Me’ & ’12 Mighty Orphans’ – Update

UPDATED, 11:18 AM: Sony Pictures Classics has set for release dates for two more of its pics that will screen at the Tribeca: Art world documentary The Lost Leonardo will bow August 13 in Los Angeles and New York, and GLAAD Media Award nominee I Carry You with Me hits L.A. and NYC theaters on June 25. Both will expand in the weeks after their debuts, with Lost Leonardo going nationwide.
TV & Videoskpopstarz.com

SM Entertainment to Launch NCT Hollywood in Partnership with MGM Television

NCT is set to have a new sub-unit called "NCT Hollywood," which SM Entertainment will produce in collaboration with MGM Television!. SM Entertainment to Create NCT Hollywood with MGM Television. On May 6, American news outlet The Hollywood Reporter reported that SM Entertainment will launch a K-pop audition program in...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Starz's 'Run the World' Celebrates Premiere at NeueHouse Hollywood

Just hours after the CDC announced Thursday that vaccinated people can now generally go unmasked in private and public spaces, Starz rolled out the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of its new comedy series “Run the World” at NeueHouse Hollywood. “It’s going to be an interesting adjustment for...
Entertainmentimdb.com

‘The Mitchells vs. The Machines’: How Sony Pictures Imageworks Built the Inventive Stealthbots

While “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” contains several remarkable tech advancements in making CG animation look more like 2D with hand-painted texturing, the most innovative work was reserved for the killer Stealthbots known as Pal Max Prime. They’re black, sleek, and powerful, but what makes them inventive is the way they move by breaking apart and reassembling into different shapes. They’re a remarkable reinvention of Transformers, yet totally unpredictable.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

HBO Max Orders Comedy ‘Gordita Chronicles’ from Zoe Saldana, Sony Pictures

HBO Max has given a series order to family-friendly comedy “Gordita Chronicles” that hails from Sony Pictures TV, Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures and Osprey Produtions. The Latino-focused series stars Diana-Maria Riva (“Dead to Me,” “Telenovela”), Juan Javier Cardenas (“Snowfall,” “9-1-1: Lone Star”) and Olivia Goncalves (“Scooter McGruder”). Claudia Forestieri (“Good...
MoviesSFGate

Emmy Predictions: Best TV Movie - Amazon Prime Seem to Have a Winning Pair with 'Sylvie's Love' and 'Uncle Frank'

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

Sarah Shahi’s ‘Sex/Life’ Sets Netflix Premiere as Streamer Unveils First Look

Things are getting steamy at Netflix this summer as the streamer makes way for the Sarah Shahi-led drama Sex/Life. The series is slated to arrive Friday, June 25, and features Shahi along with Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and Margaret Odette. Executive produced by creator Stacy Rukeyser (UnREAL), Sex/Life tells the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Starz Releases First Look at Comedy ‘Blindspotting’ Premiering in June (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that Daveed Diggs and Rafel Casal’s new comedy series “Blindspotting” will premiere on June 13 at 9 p.m. across all its platforms. Based on the 2018 film of the same name that Diggs and Casal also wrote, produced and starred in, “Blindspotting” picks up six months after where the movie left off. It centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland, Calif. until longtime partner and father of her son, Miles (Casal), is incarcerated. She is left to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and half sister (Jaylen Barron). The cast also includes recording artist Benjamin Turner as Earl, who was recently released from prison; Candace Nicholas-Lippman as Ashley’s close friend Janelle, and Atticus Woodward as Sean, Ashley and Miles’ sweet and energetic son. “Blindspotting” is produced by Lionsgate Television. In addition to Diggs and Casal, it is executive produced by Jesse Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee and Tim Palen. See a trailer below.
TV SeriesSFGate

Netflix's 'The Upshaws' Brings New Characters to Age-Old Sitcom Format: TV Review

It takes a minute to adjust to the reality of “The Upshaws.” At first glance, the new Netflix comedy appears to look and sound like a multitude of other multi-cam sitcoms about families that crack corny jokes and give each other loving grief. There are plenty of the same strewn about Netflix, from “Fuller House” to Jamie Foxx’s latest slapstick entry, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” But “The Upshaws,” created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, finds a way to even slightly twist the formula perfected by broadcast networks. Like the late “One Day at a Time” reboot before it, , albeit one that should resonate with plenty of people who may not have been able to say the same previously.
TV & VideosAnimation Magazine

Jimmy Fallon Sets Slate with NBCU; Animated Special, Series in Dev

Jimmy Fallon and NBCUniversal announced new projects that will further expand The Tonight Show host’s signature brand into new content experiences across all platforms. Fallon will embark on creating one-of-a-kind series and specials across NBCUniversal through his production company, Electric Hot Dog, which he runs with Jim Juvonen. The announcement includes an animated Christmas special and a series in development with DreamWorks Animation.
FestivalSHOOT Online

Tribeca Festival Sets TV, Indie Episodic, Creators Market Lineups

The 2021 Tribeca Festival will debut a robust lineup of new and returning TV series, new indie episodic storytelling, and an industry-facing Creators Market. The 20th anniversary celebration will take place city-wide June 9-20 and will be the first major film festival to host in-person events. After a year of...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

New Featurette For Netflix MASTER OF NONE Season 3

A special look at the making of Master of None Season 3, with Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie, and others who brought this season to life. Season 3 premiers May 23rd on Netflix. The Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE returns with a new season that chronicles the...