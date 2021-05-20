newsbreak-logo
National Geographic, Angelina Jolie Raise Awareness for Bee Conservation, “Women for Bees” Program on World Bee Day

By Laughing Place Disney Newsdesk
laughingplace.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Geographic has teamed up with Angelina Jolie to raise awareness of World Bee Day and a new bee conservation program designed to empower women.National Geographic also shares an exclusive interview with Jolie about World Bee Day and the great impact the insects have on our planet and food resources.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Avedon
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Bee Day#Un#Wildlife Conservation#Cambodia#Insects#National Geographic#Natgeo Com Bees#Unesco#Bees Programme#Women Beekeepers#Women National Geographic#Raise Awareness#Nat Geo Platforms#Food Insecurity#Environmental Destruction#Collaboration#Humanitarian Issues#Human Displacement#Special Envoy#Exclusive
