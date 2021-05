On Jan. 6 of this year, an illegal immigrant was arrested in Bristol County, Mass., for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A week later, another illegal immigrant who was previously deported and snuck back into the U.S. was picked up by police on Cape Cod for fentanyl trafficking. Then on Jan. 20, police officers in Plymouth County, Mass., arrested a Cape Verde citizen for carrying a large capacity firearm without a license, armed robbery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.