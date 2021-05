Over the last year office work has shifted to almost completely remote, and as vaccination programs roll out around the world it is shifting again. There is a lot of speculation around what the new normal will look like, with the only consensus seeming to be that it won’t be the same as how work was done in the pre-pandemic times. Employee wellbeing, flexibility in working arrangements, availability creep, virtual and augmented reality are all factors impacting what work could look like going forward.