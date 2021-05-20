newsbreak-logo
NBA Finals Odds: Nets and Lakers Favored Over 76ers and Jazz Heading Into Playoffs

By FairwayJay
fanduel.com
 1 day ago

The NBA Playoffs bracket is nearly set as the tournament play-in games conclude. The Brooklyn Nets (+210) remain the NBA title favorite, according to 2021 NBA Championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The Los Angeles Lakers (+450) are the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference after winning their play-in tournament game, and the Lakers will take on the surprising No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns (+3000), who remain outsiders to win the NBA title.

