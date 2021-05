The idea behind prison is to rehabilitate the redeemable criminals and lock away for life the truly evil ones. When the pandemic began to ravage the nation's prisons, Congress passed a provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allowing sickly and nonviolent inmates who had served most of their time to be released. After careful vetting, the Bureau of Prisons released about 24,000 federal prisoners and allowed them to serve their time under carefully supervised home confinement. In addition, state prisons and jails released thousands more.