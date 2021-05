Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have Clipt, a fresh clipboard tool from OnePlus, Microsoft Edge Dev, which is the developer version of Microsoft's mobile browser, and a slide-out app drawer from Yogesh Dama. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.