Brunswick, MD

Leaders in Brunswick, Md., Adopt New Small Cell Regulations

By Kate Masters, The Frederick News-Post
Government Technology
 1 day ago

(TNS) — Leaders in Brunswick, Md., looked toward the future at a Tuesday night council meeting, approving a new ordinance designed to regulate the placement of small cell antennas — an emerging technology used by companies such as AT&T and Verizon to improve network coverage. The antennas can range from...

